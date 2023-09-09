Watch CBS News
Stretch of New York State Thruway in Rockland County shut down for overpass repairs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- New York State Thruway lanes will be closed to traffic in Rockland County on Friday night.

By midnight, the entire southbound stretch of I-87 and 287 will be closed from Exit 12 in West Nyack to Exit 9 in Tarrytown, including the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Work is expected to last until sometime Saturday afternoon or evening.

Crews are working to repair the damaged South Broadway overpass, which was struck by a truck on Aug. 31.

September 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

