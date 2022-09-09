Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul orders emergency expansion of New York's polio vaccination efforts

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered an emergency expansion of New York's polio vaccination efforts.

The governor's order allows pharmacists, paramedics and midwives to give the vaccine.

It comes after the potentially deadly virus was detected in wastewater in Nassau County on Long Island.

Polio has also been detected in wastewater in New York City, along with Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 2:49 PM

