Gov. Kathy Hochul orders emergency expansion of New York's polio vaccination efforts

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered an emergency expansion of New York's polio vaccination efforts.

The governor's order allows pharmacists, paramedics and midwives to give the vaccine.

We're making it easier for New Yorkers to get their polio vaccine if they haven't already received it.@HealthNYGov is ramping up its vaccination efforts and EMTs, midwives, and pharmacists are now able to provide the vaccine.



Learn more: https://t.co/HKRa2Xgo2Y — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 9, 2022

It comes after the potentially deadly virus was detected in wastewater in Nassau County on Long Island.

Polio has also been detected in wastewater in New York City, along with Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties.