New York State Legislature expected to vote down newly redrawn congressional maps, sources say

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York State Legislature is expected to vote down the congressional maps that were recently proposed by an independent redistricting commission

Sources tell CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer that Democratic state legislators are considering tweaks to the lines for the 26 congressional districts. 

Sources say they are trying to make sure they are drawn to reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of the districts. 

With a few exceptions, the maps are very similar to lines drawn by a special master two years ago that provoked anger and upset, especially when two Manhattan representatives, Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, were forced to run against each other.

If the legislature votes down the redrawn maps, it could thrown congressional races into disarray in the battle for the House of Representatives

Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House after Democrat Tom Suozzi flipped George Santos' old seat earlier this month.

Republicans could still challenge the redrawn maps in court.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:10 AM EST

