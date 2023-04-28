Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $229 billion budget including bail reform, mental health care, public safety investments

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a budget agreement for the next fiscal year that she says will make New York safer.

The $229 billion budget includes investments in mental health care, public safety and bail reform.

"We've made improvements to our bail laws. The agreement removes what is known as the 'least restrictive means standard,' which many judges have said tied their hands. It gives judges discretion. They need to hold violent criminals accountable while still upholding our commitment to a justice system that is fair and accessible to all, and also ensuring that poverty is never treated as a crime," Hochul said.

The governor says the state will also invest in violence prevention programs, housing, education, climate initiatives and more.