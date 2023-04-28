Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $229 billion budget including bail reform, mental health care, public safety investments

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $229 billion budget for fiscal year 2024
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $229 billion budget for fiscal year 2024 00:40

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a budget agreement for the next fiscal year that she says will make New York safer.

The $229 billion budget includes investments in mental health care, public safety and bail reform.

"We've made improvements to our bail laws. The agreement removes what is known as the 'least restrictive means standard,' which many judges have said tied their hands. It gives judges discretion. They need to hold violent criminals accountable while still upholding our commitment to a justice system that is fair and accessible to all, and also ensuring that poverty is never treated as a crime," Hochul said.

The governor says the state will also invest in violence prevention programs, housing, education, climate initiatives and more.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 9:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.