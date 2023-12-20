Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $100 million investment in affordable child care

NEW YORK -- More parents in New York will soon have access to affordable child care.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will make $100 million available to help address a critical shortage.

The governor says she understands the need.

"The affordability crisis, even finding enough slots, I know what this can do. It kept me from my career many, many years ago when I didn't have any alternatives, and so this is an issue that I feel deeply about, that I want to make sure that all families have access to good, high-quality, affordable child care," Hochul said.

The plan calls for $50 million in grants to expand child care centers and build new ones, as well as $50 million in tax credits for businesses that provide workplace child care.