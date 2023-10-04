How to find ways to deal with high child care costs in New York City

Experts offer advice on how to deal with high cost of child care in NYC

Experts offer advice on how to deal with high cost of child care in NYC

NEW YORK -- The high cost of child care is forcing some families to make touch choices, especially if they have multiple children.

CBS New York is taking a look at some options for parents.

"It's a lot of money and I have three kids," Natasha Persaud said.

READ MORE: Child care center checklist

Persaud works from home so she can also take care of her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter while her boys are in public school.

"If it were an in-home day care and all three of them were receiving services, I would be paying close to $50,000 for the year," Persaud said.

And she didn't work at all this past summer because child care costs for three months for three kids was just too much.

"It was costing us almost $10,000 for six weeks of summer camp for three kids," Persaud said. "It's a college tuition. It's like paying for private school."

READ MORE: How to ensure your kids are safe at day care after recent incidents in New York City

According to Care.com's child care report, this year the average weekly nanny cost is $736 and weekly day care cost is $284. Child care advocates say that's barely affordable, if at all, for working, middle-class and low-income families.

"We want to see a city and a country where access to early childhood education does not depend on a family's income," said Gregory Brender of the Day Care Council of New York.

While many mothers have to make that tough financial choice -- work and put their kids in day care or stay home and take care of their children.

READ MORE: New York City leaders consider changing day care inspection process

Youth On The Rise Day Care -- a licensed, home-based child care center in Springfield Gardens, Queens -- has been helping struggling families and serving as a backup support system for single mothers for 15 years.

"They really can't be supportive to their children because they have so many things going on, such as finances," Youth On The Rise's Dr. Reba Renee Perry said.

That day care opens as early as 5:30 a.m. every day to accommodate working parents.

Perry, who runs the program, charges families $200-$300 a week and that includes everything.

"I provide breakfast, lunch, dinner, diapers, formula for some of my children," Perry said.

READ MORE: NYC Child Care Connect -- Day care inspection records

She said she runs a strict center.

"Even when people come to read, they have to be screened," Perry said.

She said her biggest struggle is proving the necessities at times, adding she relies on donations.

"When I see the child say 'Miss Reba, I love you, Miss Reba, thank you,' that's what keeps me going," Perry said.

READ MORE: New York Office of Children and Family Services - Find Child Care

But not all New York neighborhoods have a Dr. Reba or a reliable day care.. Advocates say many families desperate to find child care often times place their kids at the nearest and cheapest center or home-based program, which can end up being unlicensed and unsafe.

"It's hard. It's challenging," Persaud said.

READ MORE: Apply for child care

Many are also unaware of financial assistance programs like child care vouchers for families in need, and how to apply. That's why some New York City leaders are pushing for universal child care. Legislation was introduced back in March that would require the city to establish free, high-quality child care for all children 6 weeks old to 5 years old, regardless of immigration status.

It's still being reviewed by City Council members.