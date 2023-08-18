Watch CBS News
New York state officials concerned about spotted lanternflies' impact on wine industry

NEW YORK -- Spotted lanternflies are creating cause for concern for New York's agricultural economy.

The invasive, destructive pests hatched earlier than normal this year because of the mild winter.

Experts say they are now feeding on more than 70 plant species critical to our area's agricultural economy, including grapes that fuel the wine industry.

"We're very concerned about the grape industry in New York because New York is number three in grape production nationally, and we have several very important wine-growing regions out east on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley and out on the Finger Lakes," said Chris Logue, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Director for Plant Industry.

If you see any spotted lanternflies, you're being urged to kill him.

