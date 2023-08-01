Westchester County reveals new plan to battle spotted lanternflies

New Jersey renews efforts to stamp out spotted lanternflies

New Jersey renews efforts to stamp out spotted lanternflies

NEW YORK - Westchester County is taking steps to reduce the number of spotted lanternflies in parks and recreational areas.

The Parks Department has surveyed large outbreaks and says the invasive species has become a nuisance and a potential threat in the county.

Spotted lanternflies are not harmful to humans, but can damage plants.

The county is using high-powered vacuums to suck up large congregations of the insects.

They're also using dogs who are trained to sniff out the eggs in order to detect the next wave of invading insects before they become more of a problem.