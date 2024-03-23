Record rain soaks parts of New York, brings flooding risk

NEW YORK - Heavy rain soaked New York on Saturday, making for a messy, wet start to the weekend as a storm moved through the region.

New York City

The rain started early Saturday morning, making a mess of roads citywide.

There were street closures across the area, including sections of the Cross Island Parkway in Queens.

N/B Cross Island Pkwy ramp to Throggs Neck Bridge, severe flooding ongoing, all lanes are blocked.



S/B Cross Island Pkwy at Bell Blvd Exit, severe flooding ongoing, all lanes are blocked.



N/B Cross Island Pkwy at Bell Blvd Exit, severe flooding ongoing, all lanes are blocked. — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) March 23, 2024

By 4 p.m., a record 2.72 inches of rain had fallen in Central Park. The previous record for March 23 had been 1.6 inches, set back in 1929.

In anticipation of Saturday's weather, Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media Friday night that city crews were ready for all the heavy rainfall.

The national weather service issued a flood watch through Saturday evening for all five boroughs and most of Long Island.

With Mother Nature not cooperating Saturday morning, New York City's largest amusement park, Luna Park in Coney Island, had to postpone its planned opening. Many see it as a fun-filled kickoff to spring and summer, but instead because of Saturday's total washout, the opening was delayed until Sunday, along with Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park next door.

The wet weather also impacted travel at Tri-State Area airports with hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

The National Weather Service also warns excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers and other flood-prone areas.

Westchester County

A homeowner in Pelham Manor says heavy rain caused part of their basement to collapse on Shore View Circle. The family was evacuated after first responders arrived at the home for a call about a gas odor.

"We found a heavy gas odor coming from the structure. We contacted Con Ed Gas immediately. Upon further investigation, we found the basement wall was compromised, so we had everybody evacuate prior to going down," Pelham Manor Fire Chief Michael Greco said.

The fire department continues to investigate the partial collapse, and Con Ed is looking into the potential gas leak.

Meanwhile, Yonkers had to postpone its much-anticipated St. Patrick's Day Parade by two weeks.

