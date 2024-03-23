Saturday brings soaking rain and flood risk across NYC, N.J. and surrounding areas

A Red Alert is in place for Saturday due to the threat of flooding rains and strong winds

A Flood Watch is in place for all of our counties except Sullivan and Ulster through Sunday morning

A Wind Advisory is in place all counties except Sullivan, Uster and Dutchess through Sunday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for western Ulster County and all of Sullivan County from now tonight till 2 PM Saturday

A vigorous storm, containing a variety of weather hazards including heavy rain, strong winds, and even some snow, has moved into the region, making for a washout of a day.

Rain has already been heavy and will get even heavier. Wintry precipitation across our northern suburbs has led to slick roads and light ice accumulations but will gradually transition over to plain rain as warmer air gets pulled into the system.

Given our very wet pattern of late, more rain is the last thing we need, but that's exactly what we are getting. This storm will be able to tap into some deep tropical moisture from the tropical Atlantic, leading to enhanced rainfall totals: 2-4 inches of rain is anticipated.

While totals like this would be problematic anytime of the year, they are especially troublesome now because the region has not had a chance to really dry out completely from the storms earlier this month.

With that said, water tables are running high, and flooding is highly likely this weekend, especially over the river basins in northern New Jersey that typically flood, such as the Passaic and Saddle. Coincidently, this is where some of the highest rainfall totals are likely to be found. Strong winds gusting between 30-50 mph could also prove to be a challenge as they may take down trees and powerlines. Thankfully the system will make a quick exit, however, there will be a lag effect with the riverine flooding, therefore cresting will likely peak and last into early next week.

Timing Out & Breaking It Down:

Through 6 p.m. Saturday: Primetime for this event. During this timeframe, rain will get very heavy, even torrential at times.

Some thunderstorms are even possible within the heaviest bands of rain. Final rain totals are expected to reach between 2-4 inches. Isolated higher totals are possible, and many of our recent storms have overperformed.

Winds will ramp up, gusting between 30-50 mph at times. Highest gusts are likely at the coast.

The saturated ground combined with the strong winds may topple trees.

Coastal flooding is of minimal concern this time, but still capable of occurring in some locations. The wintry mix in the Hudson Valley changes over to plain rain, with 1-2 inches of snow/sleet falling before the changeover. Temps rise into the lower 50s.

Saturday Night: Most of the rain will be over by 7 p.m, except for eastern portions of Long Island, where it may linger a little longer. As the storm departs, winds will remain elevated.

Gusts between 25-45 mph are likely, and some gusts over 50 mph can't be ruled out. Skies then clear out and temperatures drop back into the 20s and 30s. The stiff breeze will make it feel more like teens and low 20s and teens though.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but blustery and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will stick around gusting between 20-45 mph at times, which will make it feel the 20s and 30s.

Looking Ahead:

After a cool Sunday, temps will start to gradually moderate for the upcoming week.