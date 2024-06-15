Early voting underway for New York primary election. What you need to know.

Early voting begins for New York Primary Election

NEW YORK -- Early voting is underway in New York for federal, state and local primaries.

Voters will be casting their ballots in some key races, including the heated race between Democrats Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Westchester County Executive George Latimer in New York's 16th Congressional District.

When is early voting in New York?

Early voting began Saturday, June 15 and runs through Sunday, June 23.

Voters' early voting polling location may be different than their Election Day polling location. New Yorkers can find their polling locations, along with early voting hours, by entering their address and zip code at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Am I registered to vote in New York?

New Yorkers can check their voter registration status online.

The deadline to register to vote in the June primary election is Saturday, June 15.

New Yorkers have until Oct. 26 to register to vote in the November general election.

What is the deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots in the New York primary election?

Registered voters requesting a mail-in or absentee ballot must apply online by Saturday, June 15.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than June 25 and received by the County Board of Elections no later than July 2.

Mail-in and absentee ballots can also be dropped off at an early voting site between June 15-23 or at a polling location on June 25.

When is the New York primary election and what time do polls open?

Primary Election Day in New York is Tuesday, June 25.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Anyone who is in line by 9 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.