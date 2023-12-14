New legislation aims to protect children in New York from opioid exposure

NEW YORK -- There's a new push to protect children in New York from opioid exposure.

New legislation was introduced Thursday, three months after the tragic overdose death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici.

Police say Nicholas was exposed to fentanyl at Divino Nino Day Care in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx in September.

His parents were at Thursday's news conference.

"Our hearts are in pain ... It's impossible for us to try to find a way, how to live with this pain," father Otoniel Feliz said.

The new measure would educate providers and train day care inspectors on what to look for in order to stop preventable deaths from opioid exposure.

Investigators say fentanyl and other narcotics were found under the floor of the playroom inside Divino Nino Day Care in September. Fentanyl was also allegedly being stored on top of playmats used by children.

Three other children were also hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl at the day care; they survived.

The day care owner, her husband and her cousin-in-law are all facing murder charges in Nicholas' death, along with federal drug charges.