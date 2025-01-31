Freezing rain may cause icing around parts of New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Rain is rolling into New York City, and some areas may see icy conditions for the morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for places north and west of the city until 10 a.m. Friday.

CBS News New York

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as we're tracking potential travel impacts.

Rainy weather around NYC area today

New York City will see on-and-off rain Friday, while areas north and west are expecting a round of light freezing rain.

It will be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

The rain will gradually taper off, with a leftover flake or two possible north and west later on tonight.

NYC weather this weekend

As for this weekend, cold air makes a comeback, with perhaps a few snowflakes and raindrops in the mix later in the day on Sunday.

Saturday will be brighter but blustery and cold, with wind chills in the low 30s.

Sunday, which is Groundhog Day, will bring a chance of light snow or rain, but mainly north of NYC and late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.