J.D. Martinez's 3-run blast highlights 6-run 10th as Mets defeat Nationals

WASHINGTON -- J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias homered in a six-run 10th inning, and the New York Mets held off the Washington Nationals 9-7 on Monday night to spoil the major league debut of prized outfield prospect James Wood.

Francisco Alvarez had three RBIs for the Mets (41-41), who stopped a two-game skid and improved to 17-6 in their last 23 games.

In the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals, Harrison Bader was hit by pitch leading off the 10th to put two runners on. Martinez followed with his 10th homer, a drive to center field against Hunter Harvey (2-4).

Tyrone Taylor doubled and scored on Alvarez's first career triple, which hit high off the right-field wall, and Iglesias made it 9-3 when he sent a two-run shot to center for his first big league homer since 2022 with Colorado.

Washington scored four times in the bottom half before Reed Garrett struck out Luis García Jr. with two on for his fourth save.

