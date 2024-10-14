Nearly 1 million New Yorkers are now saving thousands on their health care bills. Here's how.

Some good news for people who use Medicare

NEW YORK - Nearly one million New Yorkers on a limited income have enrolled in a program that can help them save thousands on their health care bills, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The state's Medicare Savings Program helps eligible adults save around $7,400 annually in health care costs, Hochul said. The program pays for Medicare Part B premiums and also enrolls members in the federal government's Extra Help program, which assists with the cost of prescription drugs.

To qualify for MSP, individuals must be on limited incomes: $2,355 per month for an individual, or $3,189 per month for a couple. More than half of the state's enrollees are in New York City.

For more information on enrolling in the state's MSP program, click here or call 1-800-701-0501. And you can find an application to fill out to enroll by clicking here.

The state's Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program offers services to seniors during Medicare open enrollment. Those services include, among other things:

How to select the best Medicare Part D (prescription drug) plan

Find out more information about low-income assistance programs

Help find ways to pay for medications or medical equipment



Report Medicare fraud or abuse

"A vital resource to assist people with limited income"

Hochul made the announcement on the eve of Medicare's open enrollment period, which starts Tuesday, and runs through Dec. 7.

"Our work to expand the Medicare Savings Program is helping ease the burden of healthcare costs for nearly one million New Yorkers and putting thousands of dollars back in their pockets," Hochul said. "I encourage older adults in New York to use the Medicare open enrollment period to find out if they are eligible for the program and to learn if other Medicare coverage options can provide additional cost savings."

"The Medicare Savings Program is a vital resource to assist people with limited income in paying their Medicare premiums and individuals who may not qualify for Medicaid because of income limits can still qualify for this savings program," New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

State Office of the Aging Director Greg Olsen said enrolling nearly 1 million New Yorkers in the program is an "important milestone."