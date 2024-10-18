New York Liberty shoot for 1st WNBA title tonight in Game 4 of Finals against Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New York Liberty could make history tonight by winning their first WNBA title in the team's 27-year history.

Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the Liberty and Minnesota Lynx tips off at Target Center in Minneapolis at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Liberty lead 2-1 in the best-of-five championship series.

"My mindset is do whatever I can to get the win," said New York power forward Breanna Stewart. "This is something we work for the entire off-season to get to this point and now we just go and do it."

Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu, who scored an incredible game-winning shot in Game 3, said she's excited and nervous about potentially making history.

"I think we all understand that and it's all within our control. We don't have to play a perfect game to win and I think that's been the beauty of this team. We just have to go out and be who we are and play our roles to the best of our abilities, and if we do that we come out with a win," Ionescu said.

Liberty fans traveling to Minnesota

The Liberty are more popular than ever this season, and a WNBA championship would be the icing on the cake.

"New York's a basketball city and they've embraced me with open arms, obviously the franchise," Stewart said, "and they continue to have our back and they will tonight from afar, and we just want to bring it home for them."

Not all Liberty fans will be watching from afar. Many flew to Minneapolis to cheer on the players.

"We're hoping tonight. Let's wrap it up. Let's not go back to New York," said Estelle and Mike Remson, from New Jersey. "They're one of the original franchises. They need to win a championship. Sabrina needs to hit the three tonight to win it."

"We're in the drivers seat and we control our own destiny," Ionescu said. "We're excited to come our tonight and embrace the opportunity to come into an opposing arena and win a game that could make history."

If the Liberty lose Friday, a decisive Game 5 would be played Sunday in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be televised on ESPN.

