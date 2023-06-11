Watch CBS News
New York lawmakers pass Clean Slate Act, approve new school holidays & more

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in Albany have passed a number of new bills impacting New Yorkers.

The measure known as the Clean Slate Act would seal the criminal records of people who have stayed out of trouble since being convicted.

Another bill would create a commission to study reparations for Black people with a focus on the effect slavery has had on racial disparities in New York.

Lawmakers have also approved making Lunar New Year and Diwali school holidays.

All of the bills still need Gov. Kathy Hochul's approval.

