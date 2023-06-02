New York Attorney General Letitia James discusses Clean Slate Bill on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

NEW YORK -- CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer goes one-on-one with New York Attorney General Letitia James for this week's episode of "The Point."

They discussed a wide range of topics, including a bill moving through the legislature that would seal the criminal records of ex-cons after a certain period of time.

"I recognize that there are some individuals concerned about the category of crimes that are included in the Clean Slate Bill, but my position is if individuals who have committed non-violent crimes and have done their service to society, they should be given a second chance," James said.

