New York legislators introduce bill to reimburse residents fleeing Israel & Palestinian territories
NEW YORK -- With violence escalating in Israel and Gaza, New York lawmakers are working to make sure Americans can afford to come home.
State legislators on Thursday introduced a bill that would allow New York to reimburse residents who are evacuating Israel and Palestinian territories.
Local members of Congress have introduced the Safe Return Act to ensure that Americans stuck abroad would not have to repay the federal government for evacuation assistance.
