Start your engines: New York International Auto Show displays hottest new cars at Javits Center
NEW YORK -- Car enthusiasts, get ready for a thrill ride.
The New York International Auto Show shifts into overdrive this Friday at the Jacob Javits Center.
CBS2's John Elliott is there with a sneak peek of the hottest new cars.
This year's show opens to the public April 7 and runs through April 16.
Playing favorites
John asks some other special guests about their favorite vehicles on display.
What's new this year?
Among the features, several electric vehicles are available to test drive within the Javits Center.
Something for everyone at the auto show
From a pickup truck with a front trunk to the fastest mass produced car on the market that comes with its own parachute.
Subaru brings national parks to NYC
Subaru's immersive display takes you through all the National Parks.
Happy birthday, Corvette
The iconic car is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
Where the rubber meets the road
John checks out some of the luxury vehicles on display, then shows how to take them on a test drive.