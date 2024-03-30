Watch CBS News
Local News

Climate protesters interrupt New York International Auto Show at Javits Center

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Climate activists interrupt Broadway show, actors respond in character
Climate activists interrupt Broadway show, actors respond in character 02:26

NEW YORK -- Climate protesters interrupted the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on Saturday.

Video shows a man pouring what appears to be oil on the floor and on an electric vehicle before being taken into custody.

The protesters, who are with the group Extinction Rebellion, say environmentally harmful mining processes are used in the production of electric vehicles.

Two weeks ago, activists with the same group interrupted a performance of the Broadway play "An Enemy of the People."

During a scene set at a town hall meeting, the activists began shouting from the audience and walked toward the stage. They said they were not protesting the play itself, but were using it to voice their opposition to the use of fossil fuels.

No arrests were made in that incident.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 9:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.