Climate protesters interrupt New York International Auto Show at Javits Center

NEW YORK -- Climate protesters interrupted the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on Saturday.

Video shows a man pouring what appears to be oil on the floor and on an electric vehicle before being taken into custody.

The protesters, who are with the group Extinction Rebellion, say environmentally harmful mining processes are used in the production of electric vehicles.

Two weeks ago, activists with the same group interrupted a performance of the Broadway play "An Enemy of the People."

During a scene set at a town hall meeting, the activists began shouting from the audience and walked toward the stage. They said they were not protesting the play itself, but were using it to voice their opposition to the use of fossil fuels.

No arrests were made in that incident.