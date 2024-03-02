Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/3 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 3/2/24 Evening Weather
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 3/2/24 Evening Weather 03:07

It's been quite a wet start to the weekend, with some locations seeing over 2 inches of rain.

jl-fa-rainfall-1.png
CBS New York

Most of that rain has now cleared out, while some showers are still lingering over eastern Long Island, but even those will clear out as we progress into the overnight.

md-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS New York

Later tonight, fog is expected to form, and in some areas, it may be locally dense. Lows will be on the mild side, mainly in the mid- to upper 40s, which is not too far from our average daily highs.

jl-fa-normal-temperature-5.png
CBS New York

The mild overnight lows will set us up for an even milder Sunday. Record highs are certainly possible, as forecasted highs are in the low to mid 60s.

jl-fa-record-watch-highs-4.png
CBS New York

The sun will also make an appearance, making for a delightful day.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 8:31 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.