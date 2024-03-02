First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/3 Sunday morning forecast

It's been quite a wet start to the weekend, with some locations seeing over 2 inches of rain.

CBS New York

Most of that rain has now cleared out, while some showers are still lingering over eastern Long Island, but even those will clear out as we progress into the overnight.

Later tonight, fog is expected to form, and in some areas, it may be locally dense. Lows will be on the mild side, mainly in the mid- to upper 40s, which is not too far from our average daily highs.

The mild overnight lows will set us up for an even milder Sunday. Record highs are certainly possible, as forecasted highs are in the low to mid 60s.

The sun will also make an appearance, making for a delightful day.