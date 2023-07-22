Watch CBS News
President Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for New York counties devastated by flooding

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Help is on the way after flooding devastated several New York counties earlier this month.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced President Joe Biden approved her request for a major disaster declaration.

She says the declaration will give money to counties overwhelmed by the heavy rain two weeks ago, including Orange, Dutchess, Putnam and Rockland counties.

The money can now be used for debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure.

July 22, 2023

