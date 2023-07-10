New York flash floods: How frequently do we see this kind of rainfall?
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul said the storms that deluged Orange County and other areas of New York state was a once-in-a-millennium event.
But recent history suggests the kind of drenching we got is a little more frequent than that.
During Hurricane Irene, in 2011, we got 8-11.5" of rain.
The remnants of Ida in Sept. of 2021 brought 7.5" of rain.
The recent storm in New York that flooded parts of our area brought 8-10.5" of rain.
For more coverage of the storm damage and cleanup, CLICK HERE.
