The Point: How will Gov. Kathy Hochul manage Albany after winning election by single digits?

The Point: Who does Gov. Kathy Hochul owe election win to?

The Point: Who does Gov. Kathy Hochul owe election win to?

The Point: Who does Gov. Kathy Hochul owe election win to?

The 2022 elections are in the rearview mirror. This week, CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer talked turkey with former Gov. David Paterson and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The Point

Paterson, a Democrat, and Blakeman, a Republican, shared their perspectives on the 2022 midterms in New York, including Gov. Kathy Hochul's successful bid for a full term and how her challenger Lee Zeldin influenced the next congressional delegation.

Watch part one of their conversation here or in the video player below:

Watch part two here or in the video player below:

Your Point

With the election finally over, New Yorkers are looking to the future. They weighed in this week.

Exclamation Point

Paterson and Blakeman made predictions on the 2024 presidential election, plus the Jets, Giants, Mets and Yankees - exclusively on CBS News New York.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point."