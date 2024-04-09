Thousands of New York driver's licenses remain suspended for failing to submit vision test, DMV says

NEW YORK -- The New York state Department of Motor Vehicles says thousands of driver's licenses are suspended for failing to submit a vision test.

Between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state DMV allowed drivers to self-certify their vision to renew their license, as long as they agreed to submit a vision test within a year.

The deadline to complete a vision test at a DMV office expired at the end of November 2023, resulting in over 45,000 licenses being suspended in December.

As of April 5, nearly 36,000 licenses remain suspended.

Vision tests are offered at DMV locations and other approved providers.

New Yorkers can check their license status online through MyDMV.