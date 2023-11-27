Watch CBS News
DMV warns New York drivers who need vision tests their license will be suspended on Friday

By Jeff Capellini

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- More than 50,000 New York drivers will have their licenses suspended on Friday if they haven't provided eye tests.

A measure adopted during the pandemic allowed drivers to temporarily self-certify the vision test in order to renew their licenses.

The deadline to complete vision tests at a Department of Motor Vehicles office expired Sunday.

The DMV notified drivers who deferred their vision test during the pandemic through notices in April and in October.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 8:03 PM EST

