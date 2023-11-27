DMV warns New York drivers who need vision tests their license will be suspended on Friday

NEW YORK -- More than 50,000 New York drivers will have their licenses suspended on Friday if they haven't provided eye tests.

A measure adopted during the pandemic allowed drivers to temporarily self-certify the vision test in order to renew their licenses.

The deadline to complete vision tests at a Department of Motor Vehicles office expired Sunday.

The DMV notified drivers who deferred their vision test during the pandemic through notices in April and in October.