New York DMV says there are easy solutions to eye test requirement so driver's licenses don't get suspended

LARCHMONT, N.Y. -- Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are in danger of losing driving privileges this week. However, the Department of Motor Vehicles says it can be solved by taking a quick trip to your local pharmacy or eye care provider.

In front of the DMV office in the Bronx, befuddled drivers showed up in a panic Tuesday trying to confirm the status of their licenses.

"That's why I came today, to find out if I have to take the eye exam," a man named Belkis said.

"If I didn't take it I would get my license suspended by Friday," another person said.

According to the DMV, as many as 49,000 New Yorkers risk suspension if they fail to submit an acceptable vision test before Dec. 1, this Friday.

The requirement only applies to those whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021 who renewed online by self-certifying their vision during COVID.

"They will have received multiple notices from us if they were impacted. We sent them by mail, email, and text," said Lisa Koumjian of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

There are three options to getting tested. You can head to a DMV location or search the DMV website for thousands of vision registry providers who can administer the exam locally.

Larchmont Pharmacy is one of them.

"It's very simple. Nine-digit ID off your ID, we have you read at a 10-foot mark, and we input it directly into the DMV," the pharmacy's Doug Kristensen said.

Drivers can also have their vision screened by their doctor and have them complete a Vision Test Report.

"There is even a provider who does it online so you don't have to go anywhere," Koumjian said.

The DMV said it's best to be tested as soon as possible because it can take up to five business days for the results to be processed. That means, if you take the exam Tuesday, your suspension might not be cleared in time by Friday.

For information on how to check your driver's license status, please click here.