Watch CBS News
Local News

New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade set to honor "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade set to honor Celia Cruz
New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade set to honor Celia Cruz 05:05

NEW YORK -- Cuban pride will be on full display Sunday at the New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade. 

Their hearts may be in Havana, but Cuban Americans will be celebrating their heritage right here in New York.

Paradegoers will feel all the richness of Cuban culture, but it's also a chance for the entire Latino community to come together. 

This year's parade is dedicated to iconic singer Celia Cruz, the "Queen of Salsa." Friends and fans will Cruz for her impact on Latin American music around the world.

We spoke with Valia Portela, director of promotions for the parade, and musician Tito Puente Jr., who will be performing as a special guest. They shared a sneak peek of what to expect this year and reflected on what made Cruz such an icon, like playing with Puente's father.

" ," he said. 

The festivities start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Madison Avenue and East 38th Street.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.