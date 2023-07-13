New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade set to honor "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz

NEW YORK -- Cuban pride will be on full display Sunday at the New York Cuban and Hispanic American Parade.

Their hearts may be in Havana, but Cuban Americans will be celebrating their heritage right here in New York.

Paradegoers will feel all the richness of Cuban culture, but it's also a chance for the entire Latino community to come together.

This year's parade is dedicated to iconic singer Celia Cruz, the "Queen of Salsa." Friends and fans will Cruz for her impact on Latin American music around the world.

We spoke with Valia Portela, director of promotions for the parade, and musician Tito Puente Jr., who will be performing as a special guest. They shared a sneak peek of what to expect this year and reflected on what made Cruz such an icon, like playing with Puente's father.

The festivities start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Madison Avenue and East 38th Street.