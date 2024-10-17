New York Comic Con is underway at NYC's Javits Center. Here's what to know.

NEW YORK — New York Comic Con has returned to Manhattan's Javits Center. The annual event runs through Sunday.

There was a massive line as soon as doors opened Thursday.

"People wait all year. You can come here, geek out, be a nerd, and you're embraced," Fallon Prinzivalli, with ReedPop, said.

"It's kind of acceptance, having fun and kind of expressing yourself," said Paul Prezioso, who owns Paul's Comics.

The four-day convention is sold out already, and the Javits Center is packed with art displays, characters, booths and shows.

When is New York Comic Con?

New York Comic Con kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The floor opens every day at 10 a.m. It closes at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, the floor closes at 5 p.m.

Panels will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

New York Comic Con photo gallery

What to expect at New York Comic Con

ReedPop event manager Chris D'Lando told CBS News New York guests can expect to see some big names at panels and autograph tables, including Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Orlando Bloom, and "Star Wars" star John Boyega.

There will be over 650 exhibitors on the show floor, along with panels and screenings.

The convention's cosplay contest is Saturday night.

"This is the Super Bowl for them. They work all year on these costumes just to walk that stage and show them off, and it's really, really impressive stuff," D'Lando said.

According to the New York City Tourism and Conventions Bureau, NYCC generates an estimated $80 million in impact for New York City.

"To me, what's so special is that community aspect of the show. Everyone is a fan of something, and if you come to New York Comic Con, you're [undoubtedly] gonna find that thing you're passionate about, but you're gonna find likeminded people who share that same passion, and it's so exciting to be able to build that for people," D'Lando said.

For those who can't attend in person, panels taking place on the Empire Stage and Main Stage will be livestreamed.