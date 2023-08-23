New York City's Right to Shelter battle heads to court

New York City, State head to court over Right to Shelter law

New York City, State head to court over Right to Shelter law

New York City, State head to court over Right to Shelter law

NEW YORK - The city and state are facing off in court Wednesday in a high stakes battle over the right to shelter.

This comes as the Legal Aid Society called Gov. Kathy Hochul to task for not doing enough to help the city cope with the surge in asylum seekers.

Hochul was in Syracuse Monday extolling the virtues of the New York State Fair. She took in, among other things, an 800-pound butter sculpture.

Meanwhile, nearly 250 miles away, lawyers for the state, the city and the Legal Aid Society are duking it out over the right to shelter.

With a new surge of asylum seekers filling up shelters almost as fast as the city opens them, city attorneys are arguing for several things:

Some relief from the consent degree signed decades ago ensuring that everyone who needs a bed gets one

More help from Washington

And for Hochul to take a bigger role in helping the city

Mayor Eric Adams, who is in Israel, also wants Hochul to sign an executive order that will force localities to accept asylum seekers in their communities - the ability to disperse the migrants around the state.

"We would all be better off if, you know, the governor would take control of the situation, would ensure that people could go where they need to go," Legal Aid attorney Joshua Goldfein said.

Goldfein extolled the benefits of moving the asylum seekers to other areas of New York.

"You know, we have communities of the state that are in need of labor. They have need of seasonal labor and also long term work. They have declining school enrollments/ We've seen communities around the state revitalized by resettlements in the past, and there's no reason that couldn't continue," Goldfein said.

Hochul, a Buffalo native, has repeatedly resisted that, mainly because of local resistance. She apparently doesn't want the Right to Shelter law to be applied statewide, which is ironic because at the state fair she talked about the many problems faced by local famers.

"Finding workers - another enormous challenge, something I'm working hard on every single day," Hochul said.

CBS New York's Marcia Kramer recently asked Hochul about sending asylum seekers upstate to help with the harvest. She said she couldn't without federal work authorization from the White House.

Wednesday's court hearing is expected to focus on the progress the city and state are making officials hope the judge will encourage them to keep working on solutions.