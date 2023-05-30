Advocacy groups file opposition to Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to suspend New York City's right-to-shelter law
NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless have filed formal opposition to Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to suspend the city's right-to-shelter law.
The advocacy groups say it would force people to sleep in unsafe public spaces.
They argue there are many common sense ways for asylum seekers to be sheltered.
Adams made the request to a judge in light of the arrival of more than 70,000 asylum seekers.
