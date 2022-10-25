New York City tops for trick-or-treaters, survey says

New York City tops list of best places for Halloween

NEW YORK - With Halloween only days away, a new survey says New York City is number one for trick-or-treaters.

WalletHub says New York is at the top of the list for Halloween fun.

WalletHub compared the largest 100 cities on 22 metrics, including the number of costume stores per capita, the share of potential trick or treat stops, and Halloween weather.

Jersey City ranked #7.

This year, the average U.S. household is expected to spend about $100 on Halloween expenses.