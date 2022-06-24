Watch CBS News
New York City speed cameras now operating 24/7

NEW YORK -- New York City's speed cameras will now operate around the clock. 

Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law allowing speed cameras. to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the city.

Previously, the cameras would only operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. 

Mayor Eric Adams said the move will save lives. 

"Seventy-two percent of the fatalities were taking place when the cameras were not operating. That's basic math," Adams said. "It was a hard fought battle, because some people thought the cameras were a way of being punitive, when it was not. It was a way of deterrence. because once you get that ticket one time, you're not going to speed again." 

Fines remain at $50 for all speed camera violations. 

