New York City speed cameras now operating 24/7

Speed cameras to operate 24/7 in New York City

NEW YORK -- New York City's speed cameras will now operate around the clock.

Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law allowing speed cameras. to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the city.

Previously, the cameras would only operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Mayor Eric Adams said the move will save lives.

"Seventy-two percent of the fatalities were taking place when the cameras were not operating. That's basic math," Adams said. "It was a hard fought battle, because some people thought the cameras were a way of being punitive, when it was not. It was a way of deterrence. because once you get that ticket one time, you're not going to speed again."

Fines remain at $50 for all speed camera violations.