State lawmakers, city leaders reach agreement for 24/7 speed cameras in New York City
NEW YORK -- An agreement has been reached between state lawmakers and city leaders to have speed cameras in New York City operating 24/7.
Right now, they turn off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The legislation would extend the program for three years.
While state lawmakers still have to pass the law, Mayor Eric Adams called this a "significant step" in making our streets safer.
