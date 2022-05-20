Watch CBS News
State lawmakers, city leaders reach agreement for 24/7 speed cameras in New York City

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An agreement has been reached between state lawmakers and city leaders to have speed cameras in New York City operating 24/7.

Right now, they turn off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The legislation would extend the program for three years.

While state lawmakers still have to pass the law, Mayor Eric Adams called this a "significant step" in making our streets safer.

