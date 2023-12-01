New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks calls for new steps to educate students & staff on issues surrounding Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK -- We have seen protests over the Israel-Hamas war on the campus of New York City schools, and Chancellor David Banks says new steps are needed to educate both teachers and students.

In a conversation with CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point," Banks said he wants to bring in outside groups to help open conversations and even set up a hotline to help address issues.

"Any teacher or any student who feels unsafe, physically or emotionally unsafe, particularly based on their race or religion or gender, that they will have a place that they can call, and we will be able to respond to that. I'm working to put all those pieces together now," he said.

The city's Department of Education is one of several schools and universities across the United States being investigated over claims of antisemitism and Islamophobia in recent weeks.

The U.S. DOE is trying to determine if these schools violated Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act, which protects students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The city's DOE released the following statement:

"As Chancellor Banks has made clear on numerous occasions, hate or bias of any kind has no place in our public schools. We are taking concrete steps to ensure our schools continue to be safe, welcoming, and respectful places for all our students and staff. We received notice of an investigation by the USDOE and will cooperate fully."

