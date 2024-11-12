Will Trump's deportation plan challenge NYC's sanctuary city status?

Trump's mass deportation plan has many migrants in NYC living in fear

NEW YORK — Many migrants in New York City say they're facing fear and uncertainty since President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Trump's pick for border czar, Tom Homan, promises to carry out his mass deportation plan with or without the cooperation of so-called "sanctuary cities."

"We'll know who we're going to arrest, where we're most likely to find 'em based on numerous inve-- you know, investigative processes," he said.

"He's setting up a battle"

Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams said he plans to reach out to the incoming administration.

"The city rules are clear – no city resources can be used to cooperate or collaborate with ICE ... I think that should be modified and I think it should be changed," he said.

In an interview this week, Homan said if sanctuary cities like New York don't help the Department of Homeland Security's deportation efforts then he may double the number of immigration agents that are sent here.

"He's setting up right now a battle, a battle between the federal government and the state and city government," said attorney and political expert J.C. Polanco.

Polanco says the fight could come down to the courts.

"Can a locality decide to circumvent federal immigration laws and prohibit federal law enforcement from doing its job? That's going to be the question before the Supreme Court," he said.

"What do we do now?"

Diana Rosales arrived in New York City from Ecuador with her newborn four months ago.

In Spanish, she told CBS News New York, "Yes, I'm afraid because I have nowhere to go and I'm in a bad situation right now because my baby's father was detained."

"Migrants are very worried, so they come to us with that sense of urgency like, what do we do now?" said Power Malu, an advocate who helps connect migrants in the city with legal services.

He says that task has become more urgent with Trump's looming plan to deport potentially millions of undocumented immigrants.

"We tell the migrants not to worry, not to give any information out to anyone that is outside of the authorities," Malu said.

In the meantime, Rosales says she accepts that she may have to return to Ecuador.

In Spanish, she said, "I came here to work, not to commit crimes or steal. If the president is going to do what he has to do, then what can I do?"