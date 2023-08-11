Watch CBS News
Local News

New York judge stops change to Medicare insurance plan for retired city workers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NY judge stops change to Medicare for retired city workers
NY judge stops change to Medicare for retired city workers 00:28

NEW YORK -- Retirees who worked for New York City will officially be keeping their Medicare insurance.

Friday, a New York State Supreme Court judge issued a final ruling permanently stopping the change to the for-profit Aetna plan known as Medicare Advantage.

Opponents say the switch would have limited options and raised prices.

The ruling effects around 250,000 retirees.

An injunction in the case was issued in July.

Attorneys for the city plan to appeal the ruling.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.