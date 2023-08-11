New York judge stops change to Medicare insurance plan for retired city workers

NY judge stops change to Medicare for retired city workers

NEW YORK -- Retirees who worked for New York City will officially be keeping their Medicare insurance.

Friday, a New York State Supreme Court judge issued a final ruling permanently stopping the change to the for-profit Aetna plan known as Medicare Advantage.

Opponents say the switch would have limited options and raised prices.

The ruling effects around 250,000 retirees.

An injunction in the case was issued in July.

Attorneys for the city plan to appeal the ruling.