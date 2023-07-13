Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired New York City workers speak out against plans to change Medicare benefits

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Retired New York City workers continue to fight to hold on to their Medicare benefits.

Thursday, retirees gathered outside City Hall to speak out against the city's plan to change their health care. About 250,000 retired municipal workers will be impacted.

They say the new privatized Medicare Advantage plan will limit their access to providers at higher costs.

"We're very upset about it. We're very scared. We need our quality health care that we've always received through the city and through our  unions," retired teacher Sarah Shapiro said. "We don't believe that our health care should be privatized."

The plan is temporarily on hold after a state Supreme Court ruling last week.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesperson said in part, "Further delay in implementing it will only cause greater uncertainty for our retirees and have a detrimental impact on our city's budget."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 4:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.