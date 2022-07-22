New York City Restaurant Week celebrates 30 years of dining at discount

NEW YORK -- This year marks 30 years of New York City Restaurant Week, celebrating the city's finest cuisine at a discount.

Twice a year, the special promotion lets food lovers take advantage of dining deals. At a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze on their wallets, there's never been a better chance to save.

Hundreds of restaurants across the five boroughs are offering prix-fixe menus, and it's a great way to support your favorite local restaurants. The promotion lets diners choose two-course lunches or three-course dinners at different price points, from $30 to $60.

You can take advantage of Restaurant Week deals until August 21.

