Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Restaurant Week celebrates 30 years of dining at discount

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City Restaurant Week celebrates 30 years
New York City Restaurant Week celebrates 30 years 06:18

NEW YORK -- This year marks 30 years of New York City Restaurant Week, celebrating the city's finest cuisine at a discount.

Twice a year, the special promotion lets food lovers take advantage of dining deals. At a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze on their wallets, there's never been a better chance to save. 

Hundreds of restaurants across the five boroughs are offering prix-fixe menus, and it's a great way to support your favorite local restaurants. The promotion lets diners choose two-course lunches or three-course dinners at different price points, from $30 to $60. 

You can take advantage of Restaurant Week deals until August 21.

CLICK HERE for a full list of participating restaurants. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.