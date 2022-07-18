Watch CBS News
New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with discounted offers for lunch and dinner

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City is celebrating its world-famous dining scene as Restaurant Week gets underway Monday. 

More than 600 restaurants in more than 80 neighborhoods are taking part this year, offering discounted meals for lunch and dinner. 

Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials plan to kick things off Monday at Gage & Tollner in Downtown Brooklyn.

NYC & Company, a tourist bureau affiliated with the city, says diners can choose from two-course lunches for $30 to $45 and three-course dinners for $60. 

This year's event runs through August 21.   

Some business owners say this is a much needed boost for their restaurants that either struggled or opened during the pandemic. 

CLICK HERE for a list of participating restaurants. 

