First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/25 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday was filled with lots of showers and storms throughout the region. One other very noticeable feature of Saturday was the high humidity. This will be lasting for the foreseeable future.

For Saturday night, a slight chance of showers will be in place. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, with patchy fog possible. It will be mild and muggy with a low of 70.

Sunday begins drier and with a bit more sun than what we saw Saturday morning.

The Pride March should be just fine, as showers and storms will be developing mainly after it ends. The severe threat is minimal; however, the storms will be slow movers, which may lead to flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.

It will be warm and humid with a high of 83.