New York City Police Foundation honors NYPD detectives

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Foundation honored several members of the NYPD on Wednesday for their actions to protect and serve the city during the year.

Among the awards recipients was Det. David Quattrocchi, of the 75th Precinct, who helped put a suspected serial killer behind bars.

Detectives Craig Baco and Joseph Digiacomo, of the 72nd Precinct, were recognized for tracking down the suspect in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting.

"Thank you for everything you do every single day. You are shining examples of the mission to serve the victims of this city, our communities and each other. You deserve it all. You are truly excellent," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Det. Jeff Grate, of the 40th Precinct, was also honored for helping to solve the murder of a 7-year-old.