In advance of Monday's hearing, parents rally to prevent cuts to New York City's preschool program

NEW YORK -- Parents held a city-wide day of action on Sunday, calling on Mayor Eric Adams to prevent cuts from the city's preschool program.

Dozens of volunteers in six neighborhoods across the five boroughs including in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, collected testimonials from parents. The action comes a day before the City Council's preliminary budget hearing for the Education Committee.

Parents and child care advocates are asking the mayor to reverse the $400 million in funding cuts to the city's universal pre-K and 3-K and demand free child care for all children under 5.

"New Yorkers are leaving the city to raise their families because they feel that the promise of 3-K has really been pulled out from under them right, and so they're not sure if they're going to be able to make it work. Families are spending at least $20,000 a year per kid for child care and that's not sustainable," said Rebecca Bailin, executive director of New Yorkers United for Child Care.

CBS New York reached out to the mayor's office for comment and is waiting to hear back.