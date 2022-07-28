NYC sanitation department looking into plan to curb garbage, rat problems

NEW YORK -- The New York City sanitation department is looking into a new plan to curb the city's rat problem and, at the same time, help make the streets smell better.

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says it's part of the Adams administration's efforts to "get stuff done."

Although the rats who feast on the mounds of trash on city streets probably won't be sending a "thank you" note to new Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch any time soon, New Yorkers sure will.

She says the point "is to restore dignity to our communities and to our neighborhoods and to make the city a more enjoyable place to live and to work."

The commissioner's plan is to require that businesses and apartment buildings wait to put their trash out until at least 8 p.m. It's currently 4 p.m.

"New Yorkers complain about two big things -- rats and cleanliness, the big piles of trash bags that we see on the streets. This policy change will take a really big swing at both issues," Tisch said. "Today in New York, rush hour is trash hour, so when New Yorkers are on the streets the most and they're coming home from work or coming home from school, that's when people set out their trash."

And since the trash will be picked up at night, there's an added benefit for the drivers who have waited impatiently for sanitation trucks to finish making pick-ups.

"We're getting more of the trucks off the street when the cars are on the streets," Tisch said.

But Frank Ricci, of the Rent Stabilization Association, which represents 25,000 landlords, doesn't like it.

"For building owners, it's a big logistical problem, 'cause many buildings, especially the larger buildings, co-ops and condos and rental buildings, they don't have staff available to put the garbage out at 8 o'clock at night," he said.

"I think if it helps eliminate the rat problem and it helps reduce odors, I think it's a great idea," Little Italy resident Sukhman Dhami said.

"We have to find an answer for this because we're living in garbage, and the rats are taking over and they're not paying tax," SoHo resident Nannette Norcia said.

The thing about garbage in New York City is that so few people follow the rules. CBS2 spotted garbage already out on the sidewalk at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Commissioner, do you know where your garbage is?