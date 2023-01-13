With asylum seekers arriving in record numbers, Mayor Adams sends emergency aid request to Gov. Hochul

NEW YORK -- The stream of asylum seekers arriving in New York City has reached a record pace. Mayor Eric Adams says the city has run out of room and is asking the state for a lifeline.

Adams said there's no more room at the inn. The 74 emergency shelters and four humanitarian relief centers opened to cope with the influx of asylum seekers are packed to the gills.

Adams is petitioning Gov. Kathy Hochul for immediate emergency assistance.

"We are at our breaking point," the mayor said in a statement. "Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own and have submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the State of New York beginning this weekend."

Adams said the city has received more than 40,000 asylum seekers, including more than 3,100 this past week. The largest single-day total was 835 last Thursday.

"It's a moving target that continues to move," said Adams.

At a budget news conference on Thursday, the mayor lamented the fact that no other public officials - council members, the city and state comptrollers, for example - have joined him in asking the state and the federal government to help.

"Can you believe it? We're the only ones that are saying federal government, do your job. But everyone is telling us to do our job, which we're doing every day ... So I need help, and that was one of the number one things I said to all my colleagues. I need you to join me in telling the federal government, New York taxpayers don't deserve this," said Adams.

Meanwhile, the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless insisted the city has a legal obligation to find space for anyone who needs a bed.

"Regardless of the circumstances, these are obligations that no mayor can shirk," the advocates said in a statement.

Oddly, Hochul did not mention the migrant crisis or state aid for the city in her State of the State speech, in which she laid out her priorities for the year.

In a statement to CBS2, a spokesperson for the governor said, "Governor Hochul will continue working collaboratively with Mayor Adams to assist the City with asylum seekers, and we are reviewing the city's recent requests. But it is not sustainable for local or state governments to shoulder this burden; the federal government must do more to both fund localities and to deal with the crisis nationally."

Adams said his initial request was for shelters to accommodate 500 asylum seekers. He said the ask could increase as more buses arrive from the border.

While the mayor's office did not return calls seeking comment, Adams said he will travel to El Paso, Texas on Saturday and make multiple stops at the border before returning on Sunday.