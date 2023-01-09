New York City marks 1 year since Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17, including 8 children

NEW YORK -- It has been one year since the Bronx high-rise fire that killed 17 people, including eight children.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by a space heater.

Over the past year, officials have taken action to prevent another tragedy, including legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul to improve standards for electric heaters.

Congressman Ritchie Torres was among several lawmakers working toward solutions for the city.

"Just like every apartment has a fire alarm and a smoke alarm, every apartment in New York City should have a heat sensor," he said following the fire. "The lack of heat and hot water causes tenants to resort to the use of these space heaters out of desperation."

The City Council has since voted on a package of legislation that includes self-closing doors in apartment buildings to prevent the spread of smoke, preventing the sale of space heaters without certain standards, requiring safety education and outreach for residential buildings and more.

Just a month ago, the governor signed the Safe Space Heaters Act, which prevents space heaters from being sold without features like thermostats and automatic shut-offs.

"If people feel cold, they're going to take the issue into their own hands, which means getting a space heater," said Glenn Corbett, professor of fire science at CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Other legislation requires landlords to be held accountable for not ensuring these standards, including the self-closing doors.

A street renaming will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday to honor the 17 people who died.

The street will be named 17 Abdoulie Touray Way, in honor of the 17 victims and Touray, who was the first of many Gambians to move to Twin Parks and became a leader in the community.