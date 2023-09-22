Watch CBS News
New York City leases security robot to patrol Times Square subway station overnight

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City is testing technology it hopes will help prevent crime on the subway. 

The city is leasing a K5 Knightscope Security Robot, which weighs 420 lbs. and costs $9 per hour. 

The robot can record video in case of an emergency or crime, but it does not record audio. 

The robot also has a button that can connect subway riders with questions or concerns to a live agent. 

"The K5 will operate between midnight and 6 a.m. at the Times Square subway station for two months. For the duration of trial it will be accompanied by a police officer at all times. For the first two weeks, it will be trained to map out the station. It will move around the main station area and not on the platform," said Mayor Eric Adams

If the city continues using the robot after the trial, it would not have officers with it. 

First published on September 22, 2023 / 1:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

