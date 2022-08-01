New York City joins state in declaring public health emergency to address spread of monkeypox outbreak

NEW YORK -- New York City and State have both declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports, the numbers are troubling -- more than 1,300 cases reported by the city. Experts say vaccine delays will only allow the virus to spread more.

As demand continues to outpace supply, a growing numbers of cities are prioritizing a single-dose of the two-dose vaccine, despite warnings from both the FDA and CDC that both doses are needed.

"I've been waiting four hours -- four hours," New York City resident Simon Miller told CBS2 on Friday.

The Chelsea sexual health clinic on 28th Street and Ninth Avenue saw long lines once again Monday. The clinic starts administering the shots at 11 a.m., but some folks got there as early as 7:50 a.m.

"They're in such excruciating pain that the emergency department is the first place that they come," said emergency medicine specialist Dr. Virat Madia.

Dr. Madia is on the front lines as an emergency room doctor in the city.

"The patients that I'm seeing are suffering from pain, but then for weeks afterwards and sometimes even longer than that," he said. "Yes, this is a public health emergency. This is something that we need to have all hands on deck."

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams declared the outbreak an emergency.

"We estimate that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk for monkeypox exposure," Adams said in a statement.

New York has nearly 200,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and is expected to receive more from the federal government in the days ahead.