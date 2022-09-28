New York City Council bill would ban use of solitary confinement in city jails

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold a hearing Wednesday on solitary confinement.

A new bill would ban the use of punitive segregation in city jails.

Supporters of the measure say solitary is a form of torture that only leads to more violence.

The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association calls the ban a bad idea, saying hundreds of officers were attacked by inmates last year and solitary is needed for violent offenders.

Their set to rally at 9 a.m. at City Hall, followed by supporters of the ban at 10 a.m.

The council hearing is set to get underway at 11 a.m.